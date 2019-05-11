Intruders into AL will be driven out: Dr Hasan

CHATTOGRAM, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Publicity and Publication Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said intruders from other political parties into AL will be driven out.

“Many elements have intruded into Awami League as the party is in state power for three consecutive terms. But they will be expelled from the party gradually,” he said.

The minister was addressing a special extended meeting of seven organizational districts under Chattogram division at International Convention Centre here.

Dr Hasan urged the party leaders and activists to be humble so that the people can accept the development activities carried out by the present government.

AL presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, was the chief guest at the meeting with AL acting General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif in the chair.

Referring to different development activities carried out under the present government, the information minister said Bangladesh is far advanced from Pakistan and even neighbouring India in terms of export earnings, GDP and life expectancy.

He said the per capita income of the country is now around US$2,000 which was only US$540 during the BNP regime. Bangladesh is one of the top five countries which maintain high GDP growth, he added.

Speaking about BNP, Dr Hasan said there is no ideology in BNP as its founder Ziaur Rahman had formed the party by hiring leaders from different political parties.

“There is no unity in Jatiya Oikyafront. It is now getting broken,” he added.

Chattogram City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin and Deputy Minister for Education Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury also spoke, among others, while Deputy Minister for Water Resources Enamul Hoque Shamim conducted the meeting.