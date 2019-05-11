National youth programming contest to begin May 22

DHAKA, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – ‘National Children and Youth Programming Contest’ will begin on May 22 with a view to building skilled and information technology literate youths to help materialize the dream of Digital Bangladesh.

Leading youth platform ‘Young Bangla’ and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) will jointly organise the biggest school level programing contest of the country.

As part of the national level contest, a training workshop will be arranged at Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) here on May 22-23.

The contest will be arranged in 200 Sheikh Rasel digital labs in all 64 districts of the country.

Winning teams from district-level ‘Scratch and Python’ programming contest will participate in the national campaign and the final round of the contest.

As the priority of the Awami League government to build a skilled and IT adept youth for future, Centre for Research and Information (CRI) is carrying out a special programming contest all over the country to motivate children into programming in association with ICT Division Bangladesh, said CRI Associate Coordinator Tonmoy Ahmed.

“With a great response from the first time, we are again inviting primary level students to participate in ‘Scratch and Python’ programming contest and we are introducing a proper programming contest where participants will learn and have to do coding in contests not just a quiz test like past years,” he said.

Last time, a total of 5400 participants from 80 Sheikh Rasel Digital Lab in 64 districts competed for the district-level contest and 2700 participants joined the scratch programming and 2700 took part in python.

Scratch is a free programming language and online community where one can create one’s own interactive stories, games, and animations while python is a general-purpose interpreted, interactive, object-oriented, and high-level programming language.