Boro paddy harvest continues in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – Harvest of Boro paddy, one of the high

value crops, has been continuing in the district since April with much

enthusiasm and festivity to the farmers.

Office sources said the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) set a

target to farm Boro paddy on 1,27,740 hectares of land with the production

target of 521,789 tonnes of clean rice this season.

Later, the target fixed by the department was exceeded and it stood to

1,31,200 hectares bringing more 3460 hectares of land under the farming,

sources said.

Of them, some 21,175 hectares were brought under the farming in Sadar

upazila, 15,970 in Sadullapur upazila, 13,490 in Palashbari upazila, 31,425

in Gobindaganj upazila, 25,820 in Sundarganj upazila, 15,250 in Shaghata

upazila, and 8070 in Fulchhari upazila.

At present, most of the paddy fields have taken an eye-catching look as the

varieties of paddy have ripened.

The farmers are harvesting the early varieties of the Boro paddy amid

festivity with a hope of getting good yield.

Showkat Osman, district training officer of DAE, said the farmers farmed

the irrigation dependent Boro paddy in the district successfully. Bangladesh

Barind Development Authority, Bangladesh Agricultural Development

Cooperation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Bangladesh Rural

Electrification Board ensured supply of seed, fertilizers and electricity to

the growers to boost production of Boro paddy.

Besides, the agri-officials particularly the field level sub assistant

agriculture officers provided the farmers with the latest agri technologies

to increase the Boro paddy production side by side with imparting them with

need base training on how to apply the technologies practically in the paddy

field to get desired output, he added.

Deputy Director of DAE SM Ferdous told the BSS 35 percent harvest had

already been completed till May 10.