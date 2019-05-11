Boro paddy harvest continues in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – Harvest of Boro paddy, one of the high
value crops, has been continuing in the district since April with much
enthusiasm and festivity to the farmers.
Office sources said the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) set a
target to farm Boro paddy on 1,27,740 hectares of land with the production
target of 521,789 tonnes of clean rice this season.
Later, the target fixed by the department was exceeded and it stood to
1,31,200 hectares bringing more 3460 hectares of land under the farming,
sources said.
Of them, some 21,175 hectares were brought under the farming in Sadar
upazila, 15,970 in Sadullapur upazila, 13,490 in Palashbari upazila, 31,425
in Gobindaganj upazila, 25,820 in Sundarganj upazila, 15,250 in Shaghata
upazila, and 8070 in Fulchhari upazila.
At present, most of the paddy fields have taken an eye-catching look as the
varieties of paddy have ripened.
The farmers are harvesting the early varieties of the Boro paddy amid
festivity with a hope of getting good yield.
Showkat Osman, district training officer of DAE, said the farmers farmed
the irrigation dependent Boro paddy in the district successfully. Bangladesh
Barind Development Authority, Bangladesh Agricultural Development
Cooperation, Bangladesh Power Development Board, Bangladesh Rural
Electrification Board ensured supply of seed, fertilizers and electricity to
the growers to boost production of Boro paddy.
Besides, the agri-officials particularly the field level sub assistant
agriculture officers provided the farmers with the latest agri technologies
to increase the Boro paddy production side by side with imparting them with
need base training on how to apply the technologies practically in the paddy
field to get desired output, he added.
Deputy Director of DAE SM Ferdous told the BSS 35 percent harvest had
already been completed till May 10.