WASHINGTON, May 11, 2019 (BSS/AFP) -US President Donald Trump said Friday in an interview with Politico that North Korea’s recent weapons tests were not a “breach of trust.”

“They’re short-range and I don’t consider that a breach of trust at all. And, you know, at some point I may. But at this point no,” he said.

“These were short-range missiles and very standard stuff. Very standard.”