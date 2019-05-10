Biman’s injured passengers, crews arrive

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Four injured passengers and six crews of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight BG-060 that skidded off runway at Yangon International airport on Wednesday arrived here tonight.

A special flight of the national flag carrier on boarding the injured passengers and two pilots, two cabin crews and two ground engineers of the ill-fated aircraft landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 10.31 pm tonight.

Among the injured passengers, three were transferred to Apollo Hospitals while one of the pilots was taken to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) from the airport.

State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary M Mohibul Haque along with high officials of the ministry and the Biman Bangladesh airlines received the injured passengers at the airport.

“Biman is giving all-out support to the passengers and also bearing the treatment cost,” Mahbub Ali told newsmen at the airport.

He said Biman has already formed a six-member probe body headed by the airlines chief of flight safety Captain Shoeb Chowdhury to look into the incident.

The flight BG-060 from Dhaka, operated by Dash-8 Q 400 aircraft suffered an overrun incident on landing amid rough weather at approximately 6.22 pm local time at Yangon airport on Wednesday, wounding 19 including one infant and six women out of 35 passengers and crews.

Apart from six crews, there were 29 passengers including one infant from Bangladesh, Myanmar, India, China, Denmark, France, Britain and Canada, the official sources said.

The Biman’s leased Dash-8Q aircraft, the same modeled aircraft of the US-Bangla Airlines that suffered a deadly crashed at Kathmandu last year, sustained severe damaged due to the accident.

Biman’s General Manager (PR) Shakil Meraj said it is providing assistance to the passengers left in Yangon. “Families of passengers on board flight BG-060 are requested to contact us on the following emergency response numbers for further assistance +88028901530,” he added.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority, Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to its Aircraft Accident Investigation Group (AAIG) Head Captain Salahuddin M Rahmatullah to Yangon for helping Myanmar authority in investigating the Biman’s aircraft crash landing incident.

“I will leave for Yangon on Saturday and other experts will follow me later,” said, Capt Saluddin, who had represented Bangladesh in the accident investigation body of Nepal after US-Bangla aircraft crashed in Kathmandu.

He said there will be four to five members expert-team of Bangladesh, lead by him, to work in Yangon.

As per Annex 13 of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), one accredited representative from the airlines host country will conduct the investigation jointly with the probe team of the country witnessed accident.