PM leaves London for home

LONDON, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina left here for home after wrapping up her 10-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the premier and her entourage members took off the Heathrow International Airport in London for Dhaka at 6.35pm (local time) today.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem saw the prime minister off at the airport.

The flight is scheduled to reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka tomorrow morning.

The prime minister arrived in London on May 1.

Earlier on Thursday, the prime minister attended a view-exchange meeting organised by the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies at Taj Hotel here.