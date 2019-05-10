AL publicity sub-committee hosts Iftar for journalists

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League Sub-Committee on Publicity and Publications today hosted an Iftar party for journalists and columnists at Dhaka Club here.

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Prime Minister’s Political Affairs Adviser and Sub-Committee Chairman HT Imam, Presidium Member and Agriculture Minister Dr Abdur Razzak and acting General Secretary Mahbub-ul-Alam Hanif, among others, attended the Iftar.

AL Publicity and Publication Affairs Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud extended thanks to journalists and columnists for joining the Iftar.

Before the Iftar, munajat and doa was offered seeking blessings, peace and progress for the country and the nation.

Posts, Telecommunication and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar, Science and Technology Minister Architect Yeafesh Osman, AL Organizing Secretary and Deputy Minister for Water Resources AKM Enamul Haque Shameem, Jatiya Press Club (JPC) former President Shafiqur Rahman, MP, AL Information and Research Affairs Secretary Advocate Afjal Hossain, Deputy Publicity Secretary Aminul Islam Amin and Deputy Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua, among others, attended it.

Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Managing Director and Chief Editor Abul Kalam Azad, Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, Jatiya Press Club (JPC) President Saiful Alam, Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) President Mollah Jalal and its Secretary General Shaban Mahmood, JPC Senior Vice-President Omar Faruque, Ekattor Television Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mozammel Babu and Amader Natun Somoy Editor Naimul Islam Khan, among the journalists, attended the programme.