Momen denies British-born Shamima’s Bangladeshi citizenship

SYLHET, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr. A K Abdul Momen today denied the Bangladeshi citizenship of Shamima, who joined the Islamic States (IS), as she was never a citizen of Bangladesh.

“Shamima Begum and her parents are British citizens. She was born and brought up in the United Kingdom (UK),” the minister said.

He was addressing a food distribution function as the chief guest in Sunamganj of Sylhet division on the occasion of holy Ramadan.

The food distribution programme was organized by CAP Foundation, an UK-based international humanitarian relief and charity organisation.

She (Shamima) joined the IS at the age of 15 when she was studying in the United Kingdom, he said, adding that UK’s education system could not prevent her involvement in terror acts.

“She never wanted the citizenship of our country,” Momen said.

