CHATTOGRAM, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – An extended meeting of seven districts of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) of Chattogram division will be held at city’s intentional convention centre tomorrow morning.

Acting AL general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, will preside over the meeting.

The districts are- Chattogram city, north and south districts, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Khagrachari and Rangamati.