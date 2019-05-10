Sheikh Russel notch exciting win over Arambagh in BPL

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS)- Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra came from behind to register a 2-1 goals victory over Arambagh Krira Shangha on Thursday’s evening match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football held at Sylhet District Stadium in Sylhet.

Zahid gave Arambagh a deserving lead in the 42nd minute and Arambagh

maintained it almost throughout the match.

But, at the 86th minute of the game, Russel’s foreign recruit Raphael

managed to open Arambagh’s goal post to level the score line.

The real shock came for Arambagh at the first additional minute when

Raphael hit the ground for the second time.

With the win, Sheikh Russel remained unbeaten in three matches in a row

while Arambagh had to suffer the second consecutive losses.