Wazed Miah’s contributions to be remembered: Jabbar

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar at a discussion today recalled the contributions of nuclear scientist Dr MA Wazed Miah, husband of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, saying that his contributions would be remembered forever.

“Dr Wazed Miah was an honest man who also had a great personality and possessed humanitarian qualities,” Jabbar told the discussion.

The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Division arranged the discussion and a Doa-Mahfil marking the 10th death anniversary of Dr Wazed Miah at ICT Tower’s auditorium in city’s Agargaon area.

He also portrayed different aspects of Dr Wazed’s life and works in building a developed nation to materialise the dreams of Bangabandhu.

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak was also present on the occasion.