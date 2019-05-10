DB police arrest 23 Rohingyas from Khilkhet

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – Members of Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested 23 Rohingyas from a house, where they took shelter, in the city’s Khilkhet area today.

During the raid, the plainclothes police also arrested the son of the house

owner for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Khilkhet Police Station Mustafizur Rahman said a

team of the DB police raided a house located at Modhyapara at Khilkhet in the

early hours of Friday and arrested 23 Rohingyas from the house.

He said the DB police took them to its Mintoo road office in the city.