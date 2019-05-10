Prizes of inter-service Qirat, Azan contests distributed

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – The prize distribution ceremony of Inter-Service Qirat and Azan competition-2019 was held after Jumma prayers at Dhaka Cantonment Central Mosque here today.

Area Commander (Logistics Area) Major General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as the chief guest on the occasion, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Later, he distributed prizes among the winners in the competitions, it added.

All concerned, including senior military officers, and the devotees were present on the occasion.