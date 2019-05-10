‘Dr Wazed to remain as inspiration for new generations’

RANGPUR, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – The highest degree of patriotism, honesty

and human virtues of nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s

husband Dr M A Wazed Miah would continue to inspire new generations in

serving the nation selflessly.

The opinion came at a memorial discussion organised by Dr Wazed Smriti

Sangshad (DWSS) on life and works of the nuclear scientist at Raja Ram Mohan

Club auditorium in the city on Thursday night in observance of his tenth

death anniversary.

Principal of Rangpur Medical College Professor Dr. Md. Nur Islam addressed

the discussion as the chief guest with Vice-president of DWSS Advocate

Jitendra Nath Roy in the chair.

Noted educationist and researcher Professor Maloy Kishore Bhattacharya

addressed as the special guest.

Social worker Tanvir Hossain Ashrafi, Senior Reporter of Bangladesh Sangbad

Sangstha (BSS) Md. Mamun Islam and Lecturer Faruk Elahi attended the

occasion.

General Secretary of DWSS Saiful Islam Jahangir narrated different aspects

of Dr Wazed’s life, works and tremendous contribution to building a developed

nation to materialise the dreams of Bangabandhu.

The speakers discussed on life, works, personality, talent and human

qualities of Dr Wazed who served the nation selflessly thinking nothing for

him with the highest degree of patriotism, love and passion.

They said Dr Wazed was a completely honest man with noble character,

thoughts and beliefs and worked for immortalising ideals of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through building a technologically

advanced Bangladesh.

Terming Dr Wazed as an incomparable man with excellent human qualities,

Professor Bhattacharya said his ideals in serving the nation would remain

immortal as a source of national inspiration before the next generations.

The chief guest said the students, youths and young generations should

follow ideals of greed-less patriot Dr Wazed in building a technologically

and scientifically advanced Bangladesh to realise Bangabandhu’s dream of

building a Sonar Bangla.

Earlier, DWSS leaders placed wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed in his

paternal village Fatehpur under Pirganj upazila and offered Fateha there on

Thursday morning in observance of the death anniversary.

Later, the organisation organised milad mahfil at different mosques in

Rangpur city after Zuhr prayers seeking eternal peace for departed soul of Dr

Wazed and well-being of his family members.