Inception workshop on leprosy projects held in Gaibandha

GAIBANDHA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – An inception workshop on Proyash-

Accelerating Leprosy Services Project and Mobilization and Empowerment of

People with Disabilities (MEPD) project was held at the conference room of

civil surgeon (CS) here on Thursday afternoon.

CS office and The Leprosy Mission International Bangladesh jointly

arranged the workshop.

CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif presided over the function while deputy director of

Local Government Section of Deputy Commissioner (DC) office Rokhsana Begum

addressed the ceremony as the chief guest.

President of Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) district unit, Dr.

Shahiduzzaman Harun, Superintendent of GaibandhaSadar Hospital Dr. Mahfuzur

Rahman, Sadar UNO Uttam Kumar Roy, Sundarganj upazila health and family

planning officer (UHFPO) Dr. Yakub Ali Morol, and resident medical officer of

Sadar hospital Dr. Shahinul Islam were present at the event as the special

guests.

The function was also addressed, among others, by junior consultant of

chest disease clinic here Dr. Nazmul Huda, technical support officer Keshab

Chandra Roy, area development officer Shariful Islam and journalist Sarker M.

Shahiduzzaman.

The speakers in their speeches underscored the need for creating much

awareness among the people about leprosy, finding out the leprosy patients

and then bringing them under free treatment facilities to build a leprosy

free society.

Earlier, project managerJeorge Biswas made a power point presentation on

the projects and said 3-year Proyash project funded by effect hope, The

Leprosy Mission Canada would be implemented in the district till March, 2022.

On the other hand, the MEPD project would be implemented in the district till

July, 2022 with the financial support of Denmark, he added.

CS Dr. ABM Abu Hanif in his speeches said leprosy is not a curse and it is

like any other diseases and at present, leprosy has become a completely

curable disease in all stages if the patients are taken under proper and

regular treatment programme.

The loss of touch, pain and temperature sensations in the skin, loss of

movement or paralysis of the muscles and loss of sweating and absence of

itching are the early signs of leprosy which mainly spreads through the air,

the CS concluded.

Upazila health and family planning officers (UHFPO), filed level health

staff, NGO representatives, Community-Based Organization (CBO) leaders and

beneficiaries including media men participated in the workshop spontaneously.