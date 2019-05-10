Anne Hathaway gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Actress Anne Hathaway was honored

Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, while promoting her new

movie “The Hustle.”

“I’m really very moved by every aspect of this,” said Hathaway, 36, who

thanked “the fans who showed up and gave me their time, and people who’ve

been in my life for decades.”

Hathaway’s star faces the entrance of the TCL Chinese Theatre, an iconic

Hollywood tourist destination. It’s also next to that of Hattie McDaniel, the

first black actress to win an Oscar for her role as the slave Mammy in “Gone

With the Wind” in 1940.

“Oh my god, I’m just very overwhelmed,” said Hathaway.

Hathaway’s metaphorical star started to rise when she gained fame in 2001

with her motion picture debut as shy, bumbling high school student Mia

Thermopolis in “The Princess Diaries.”

Since then, she has gone on to star in “Brokeback Mountain,” “The Devil

Wears Prada” and “Ocean’s 8.” She also won an Oscar for best supporting

actress in 2013, for her portrayal of Fantine in “Les Miserables.”

She was accompanied at the ceremony by her parents, her husband actor Adam

Shulman, and actress Rebel Wilson, who co-stars with Hathaway in “The

Hustle.”

The film, which opens Friday in the US, follows Hathaway and Wilson as two

scam artists who team up to take down the men who have wronged them.