President urges Judicial Service Commission to deliver duties sincerely

DHAKA, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged members of
the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) to perform their respective
duties sincerely and transparently to ensure the jobs for the fittest and
meritorious candidates in judicial service.
“All the recruitment tests for entry posts under the Judicial Service
Commission should be held regularly to ensure accountability at all stages,”
the President said as a BJSC delegation, led by its Chairman Justice Hasan
Foez Siddique of the Supreme Court’s appellate division, submitted its 2018
annual report to him at Bangabhaban this afternoon.
The BJSC delegation apprised the President of overall activities of the
BJSC and the synopsis of the submitted report, President’s Press Secretary
Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS.
The head of the state expressed satisfaction over the BJSC activities and
assured of providing necessary support for the smooth functioning of the
commission’s activities.
BJSC chairman highlighted different activities of the Commission and
informed the President that a total of 143 assistant judges were recommended
for appointment through 11th Bangladesh Judicial Service examination in 2017.