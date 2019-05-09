President urges Judicial Service Commission to deliver duties sincerely

DHAKA, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today urged members of

the Bangladesh Judicial Service Commission (BJSC) to perform their respective

duties sincerely and transparently to ensure the jobs for the fittest and

meritorious candidates in judicial service.

“All the recruitment tests for entry posts under the Judicial Service

Commission should be held regularly to ensure accountability at all stages,”

the President said as a BJSC delegation, led by its Chairman Justice Hasan

Foez Siddique of the Supreme Court’s appellate division, submitted its 2018

annual report to him at Bangabhaban this afternoon.

The BJSC delegation apprised the President of overall activities of the

BJSC and the synopsis of the submitted report, President’s Press Secretary

Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS.

The head of the state expressed satisfaction over the BJSC activities and

assured of providing necessary support for the smooth functioning of the

commission’s activities.

BJSC chairman highlighted different activities of the Commission and

informed the President that a total of 143 assistant judges were recommended

for appointment through 11th Bangladesh Judicial Service examination in 2017.