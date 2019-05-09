Hasan for press freedom, job security for journalists

DHAKA, May 9, 2019 (BSS)-Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said that his ministry has been working to ensure freedom of press and professional security for the journalists.

“The growth and expansion of media have happened incredibly. Around 1,250 newspapers and 22 television channels are running at present in the country. A total of 8.5 crore people are now using social media. We are working for the welfare of journalists and media,” Dr Hasan said.

The information minister came up with the comments while addressing an iftar programme at the Jatiya Press Club here.

Chattogram Division Journalists’ Forum, Dhaka (CDJFD) hoisted the iftar programme for its members. CDJFD president Mahmudur Rahman Khokan chaired the programme while its secretary Shahinul Islam Chowdhury conducted it.

Former Railways Minister Mujibul Haque, MP, Bangladesh Press Council Chairman Justice Md. Mamtaz Uddin Ahmed, Director General of Press Institute of Bangladesh Zafar Wazed, former secretary general of Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) Omar Faruque, former general secretary of Jatiya Press Club Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, general secretary of Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) Sohel Haider Chowdhury, former general secretary of DUJ Kuddus Afrad and director of Jatiya Grantha Kendra Minar Munsur, among others, spoke.

At the programme, the journalist leaders demanded immediate announcement of the 9th Wage Board Award, and making it mandatory for all media outlets to implement the wage board award properly, saying that it would help improve the standard of journalism.