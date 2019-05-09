Dr Wazed’s 10th death anniversary observed

DHAKA, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – The 10th death anniversary of renowned nuclear scientist and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s husband Dr MA Wazed Miah was observed in a befitting manner today through various programmes in the capital and Rangpur.

The programmes included discussions, doa and milad mahfils.

Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote organized a memorial meeting at Jatiya Press Club here today, marking the day.

Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud addressed the memorial meeting as the chief guest.

Chaired by Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote president Sarah Begum Kobori, the meeting was addressed, among others, by former food minister Adv Quamrul Islam, former state minister for home Shamsul Hoque Tuku, acting general secretary of Dhaka South Awami League Kamal Chowdhury and Bangabandhu Sangskritik Jote general secretary Arun Sarkar Rana.

Marking the birth anniversary of Dr Wazed, Bangamata Sangskritik Jote also organized a discussion and doa mahfil at Bangladesh Muktijoddha Oikya Parishad office in the city’s Mohammadpur area.

Dr Wazed Miah Memorial Foundation also organized a discussion and doa mahfil at the Jatiya Press Club.

Besides, Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur (BRUR) authorities today observed the 10th death anniversary of the country’s noted nuclear scientist Dr Wazed Miah through various programmes on the university campus.

BRUR Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah placed a wreath at the grave of Dr Wazed in village Laldighee Fatehpur of Pirganj upazila at 12 noon.

Later, leaders of BRU Teachers’ Association (BRUTA), heads of different departments, BRUR units of Pragotisheel Shikhkhok Samaj, Bangabandhu Parisahd, Officers’ Association, Employees Union and other organizations also placed wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed.

After Johr prayers, a special doa mahfil was arranged at the Central Mosque of the university where Imam-cum-Khatib of the mosque Rakib Uddin Ahmed conducted a special munajat.

Dr Wazed was born on February 16, 1942 in a respectable Muslim family of Laldighee Fatehpur village in Pirganj upazila of Rangpur district.

He had made notable contributions to the field of atomic research. He served the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission in different capacities, including its president, successfully.

Dr Wazed had also contributed to the national politics silently side by side with carrying out scientific researches. He joined Chhatra League in the 60s. Wazed was arrested during the movement against Aiyub Khan’s military rule in 1962.

He tied knot with the elder daughter of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – Sheikh Hasina – on November 17 in 1967 and stood beside the family of Bangabandhu during the Liberation War in 1971.

The eminent scientist died on May 9 in 2009.