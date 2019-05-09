Bangladesh will among top 20 growing economies by 2024

DHAKA, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today said that Bangladesh would be among the top 20 growing economies of the world by 2024.

Bangladesh’s economy would then contribute 0.9 percent of those economies, the Finance Minister said quoting a recent analysis of US-based Bloomberg.

The finance minister said this when a delegation of the World Bank led by its Acting Country Director Dandan Chen met him at his ERD office, said a Ministry press release.

Kamal said that by 2024, Bangladesh would be among those countries which would make important contributions in the global economic growth.

He said that Bloomberg made the analysis based on the recent global economic projection by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The finance minister informed that in the next five years by 2024, China would contribute the highest in the global GDP growth with 28 percent followed by India with 13.7 percent, the USA with 10.5 percent and then Indonesia.

“Our goal is to turn Bangladesh as a developed country by 2041. But, the pace of progress that we’re witnessing now, we can expect that we’ll be able to attain our target before the timeframe. Bangladesh will soon be included in the list of G-20 countries,” he added.

World Bank Acting Country Director Dandan Chen praised highly about Bangladesh’s economic progress, ongoing support to the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, steps towards financial sector reforms, women’s empowerment and generating employments for them.

She also hoped that the relations of the World Bank with Bangladesh would be further strengthened in the coming days.