PM returns home from London Saturday

LONDON, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will return home on Saturday wrapping up her 10-day official visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the prime minister and her entourage members will depart Heathrow International Airport in London for Dhaka at 6pm (local time) on Friday, PM’s Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS today.

The flight is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in the morning on Saturday.

The prime minister arrived in London on May 1.