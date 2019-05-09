Concerted efforts must to achieve SDGs: Khairuzzaman Liton

RAJSHAHI, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM
Khairuzzaman Liton said concerted effort of all the government and non-
government entities concerned is very crucial to supplement the government
efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the
time-frame.
“Reaching the messages of SDGs to grassroots people can be the vital means
of achieving those successfully by 2030,” Liton said while addressing the
closing session of a daylong workshop here yesterday afternoon as chief
guest.
District Administration organized the workshop related to SDGs
implementation in district level at its conference hall in association with
Governance Innovation Unit of Prime Minister’s Office
He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime
Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals and
all the district and upazila level government officials and public
representatives should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and
honesty to supplement the government efforts.
Liton urged government officials to focus on crops, livestock, forestry,
fisheries and aquaculture as those are powerful phenomenon to reduce poverty
and hunger. Personal commitment is very important to implement SDGs. “If we
are committed to our own responsibility, SDGs could be achieved,” he added.
Chaired by Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader, the session was addressed,
among others, by Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Anwar Hossain,
Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah, Deputy Director of Local Government
Parvej Raihan and Editor of Daily Sonali Sangbad Liakat Ali.
More than 110 district and upazila level officials, public representatives
and other stakeholders joined the workshop and took part in its group
discussions.
In the workshop, various issues relating to formulating policy and planning
for exploration and the best uses of the existing potentialities in district
were discussed elaborately for successful achieving the SDGs.