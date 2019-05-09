Concerted efforts must to achieve SDGs: Khairuzzaman Liton

RAJSHAHI, May 9, 2019 (BSS) – Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) Mayor AHM

Khairuzzaman Liton said concerted effort of all the government and non-

government entities concerned is very crucial to supplement the government

efforts of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) within the

time-frame.

“Reaching the messages of SDGs to grassroots people can be the vital means

of achieving those successfully by 2030,” Liton said while addressing the

closing session of a daylong workshop here yesterday afternoon as chief

guest.

District Administration organized the workshop related to SDGs

implementation in district level at its conference hall in association with

Governance Innovation Unit of Prime Minister’s Office

He said the present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime

Minister Sheikh Hasina has adopted diversified steps to attain the goals and

all the district and upazila level government officials and public

representatives should discharge their duties with utmost sincerity and

honesty to supplement the government efforts.

Liton urged government officials to focus on crops, livestock, forestry,

fisheries and aquaculture as those are powerful phenomenon to reduce poverty

and hunger. Personal commitment is very important to implement SDGs. “If we

are committed to our own responsibility, SDGs could be achieved,” he added.

Chaired by Deputy Commissioner SM Abdul Kader, the session was addressed,

among others, by Commissioner-in-Charge of Rajshahi division Anwar Hossain,

Superintendent of Police Md Shahidullah, Deputy Director of Local Government

Parvej Raihan and Editor of Daily Sonali Sangbad Liakat Ali.

More than 110 district and upazila level officials, public representatives

and other stakeholders joined the workshop and took part in its group

discussions.

In the workshop, various issues relating to formulating policy and planning

for exploration and the best uses of the existing potentialities in district

were discussed elaborately for successful achieving the SDGs.