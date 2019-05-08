World Thalassaemia Day observed

DHAKA, May 08, 2019 (BSS) – World Thalassaemia Day was observed in the country as elsewhere in the globe aimed at raising awareness about the inherited blood disorder.

This year’s theme of the day was “Make-sure electrophoresis test of blood before marriage to protect the upcoming new born baby from Thalassaemia”.

Different organizations chalked out elaborate programmes to observe the day that included bringing out processions, holding discussions, cultural functions and sports competitions.

Bangladesh Thalassaemia Foundation (BTF) organized a discussion advisor of the organization Dr. Syeda Masuma Rahman in the chair.

Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed, State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Murad Hasan and Chairman of Bangladesh Medical Association Dr Mostafa Jalal, among others, spoke.

According to BTF, every year 15,000 new babies are born with Thalassaemia in Bangladesh and the number is gradually increasing every year.

World Health Organization (WHO) showed in a survey that 3% people of Bangladesh is a bearer of Beta Thalassaemia and 5% are among the Hemoglobin E carriers. The geographical position of Bangladesh is the reason behind increasing number of the beta Thalassaemia and hemoglobin-e bearers.

Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) also arranged a discussion on the occasion.