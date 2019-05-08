Tagore’s 158th birth anniversary celebrated

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – The nation today celebrated the 158th birth anniversary of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore, who reshaped Bengali literature and music as well as art of Indian subcontinent with contextual modernism.

On the 25th of Baishakh in 1268 Bengali year, Rabindranath, the fountainhead of Bengali wisdom was born at Jorasanko in Kolkata. His influence has been compared, by many, to Shakespeare in the English-speaking world.

President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate message on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore.

Different government, non-government, social and cultural organisations and educational institutions celebrated the birth anniversary of the great poet through various programmes, including discussions, recitation of poem and cultural functions.

Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy organized a programme marking Rabindranath’s birth anniversary in city’s Jatiyo Nattoshala Milonayoton. Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni inaugurated it as chief guest.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid presided over the function while Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Cultural Affairs Begum Simin Hossain Rimi was present as special guest.

National Professor Anisuzzaman and Rabindra Sangeet artistes, writers, researchers, organizers and teachers also spoke on the occasion.

Acting Secretary at the Cultural Affairs Ministry Dr Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal gave the welcome speech at the function while Liberation War Museum Trustee Mofidul Hoque also spoke.

Dhaka University chalked out an elaborate programmes including discussions and cultural function. With the theme, “Rabindranath for building humanitarian world” a discussion was held at Teacher-Student Center.

Professor Begum Akther Kamal at the Bengali Department presented the keynote paper with DU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

Bangla Academy organised an award giving function and a cultural programme at its Abdul Karim Sahityabisharad Auditorium.

Professor Safiuddin Ahmed and Professor Begum Akter Kamal received the award in research on Tagore while Iqbal Ahmed for Rabindra Sangeet (songs).

The birth anniversary of the Nobel laureate poet was also celebrated at Shelaidaha in Kushtia, Shahajadpur in Sirajganj and Dakkhindihi and Pithabhog in Khulna through various programmes under the arrangement of district administrations.

In Shelaidaha, laWmaker AKM Sarwar Jahan Badsha inaugurated a three-day long programme as the chief guest in Shelaidaha Kuthibari. Naogaon district administration also organized programmes at Patisar of the district.

Bangladesh Television and other private television channels and Bangladesh Betar broadcast different special programmes marking the day and different dailies published special supplements and articles on Rabindranath.

Besides, many educational institutions of the country also celebrated the day through organizing cultural programmes, discussions, essay-recitation competitions. Bangladesh missions abroad celebrated the day with various programmes.

Author of Gitanjali, profoundly sensitive, fresh and beautiful verse, Rabindranath became the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913.

The legendary poet breathed his last at his paternal residence in Kolkata on Sraban 22 of Bangla year 1348 (August 7, 1941).