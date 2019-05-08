Biman’s aircraft skids off Yangon runway, 15 hospitalized

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – A Biman Bangladesh Airlines Dash Q-8 aircraft skidded off runway at Yangon international airport amid rough weather wounding at least 15 passengers out of 33 passengers and crews.

“At least 15 passengers including pilots were rushed to the hospital after the accident but none of them was under life threatening condition,” Bangladesh High Commissioner to Myanmar Manjurul Karim told BSS over the phone.

The aircraft sustained major damage, he added.

Biman’s spokesperson said the national flag carrier flight BG 060 left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 3:45 pm and skidded off the runway at Yangon airport while trying to land under harsh weather at 6:22 pm (local time).

“The aircraft was carrying 33 people onboard including two pilots and two crews,” Shakil Meraj, Biman’s General Manager (PR) said.

The High Commissioner said he has already directed the Bangladesh mission officials to provide all kinds of support to the passengers.