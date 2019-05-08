By-election to Bogura-6 on June 24

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – The Election Commission (EC) today announced the schedule of by-election to Bogura constituency-6, fixing the date of voting on June 24 next.

EC Secretariat secretary Helaluddin Ahmad announced the polls schedule at Nirbachan Bhaban here.

Helaluddin said the last date of nomination paper submission for the by-polls is May 23, while the last date of nomination paper withdrawal is June 3.

He said the nomination papers will be scrutinised within May 27, while symbols will be allocated on June 4.

The EC secretary said the voting in the by-election will be held from 9 am to 5 pm, noting that the voting is deferred one hour due to summer season.

He said the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) will be used in all the centres of the Bogura-6 seat.

On April 30, 2019, the Jatiya Sangsad announced the Bogura-6 constituency vacant as BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who was elected from the seat in the 11th parliamentary election, failed to take oath within the stipulated time.

According to the Article 67 of the constitution, the seat of a member of Parliament will be vacate if he/she fails to take oath or affirm to do so within the 90 days from the date of the first sitting of parliament after election date.

According to the constitution, the by-election has to be held within 90 days after a seat becomes vacant.