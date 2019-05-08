Price fall in large-caps drives stocks further down

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – Stock markets today closed of the week with downward trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities.

The falling major sectors were pharmaceuticals and chemicals, ceramics and insurance. A total of 165 securities of the large-cap group moved down due to lower activities.

The broader DSEX index of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) closed the day with 17.61 points down at 5,272.39. The Shariah DSES and the blue-chip DS30 also followed the same trend with 4.49 points down at 1,217.98 and with 3.78 points down at 1,858.05.

The daily trade fell to 9.53 crore shares from Tuesday’s 112.15 crore shares and the day’s trade value at DSE decreased to Taka 331.78 crore from Taka 433.51 crore of the previous session.

At DSE, out of the day’s 343 securities, prices of 85 securities closed higher against 206 losing issues.

The major gaining issues were Standard Ceramics, Fortune Shoes, Aftab Auto, NBL and SSSTEEL while the major losing companies were Central PHL, LRGOBMF1, Monno Ceramics, City General Insurance and NFML.

Fortune topped the turnover list followed by Monno Ceramics, ESQUIRENIT, IBP and Power Grid.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) closed the day of the week with downward trend with its major CASPI 21.20 points down at 16,209.83.

At CSE, 224 issues were traded. Of those, 57 closed higher and 136 closed lower when 55.67 lakh shares worth Taka 16.21 crore changed hands.