Bangladesh U19 team seeks Mashrafe’s help

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS)- As Bangladesh Under-19 team is gearing up for the tri-nation series in England in next July, they sought the country’s ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza’s help to thrive in English condition.

Mashrafe’s expertize on this condition is proved yet again when he led

Bangladesh’s bowling attack impeccably in the match against West Indies to

help the side win by a crushing eight-wicket.

Basically what keeps Mashrafe apparent from the other Bangladeshi

bowlers is his ability to understand the length in particular wicket.

As to why Mashrafe is still the best pacer of Bangladesh by a mile-the

answer lies in understanding the length. Even though his pace is diminished

and injury took a huge toll on his body, he kept taking wickets at the

regular interval, only for his shrewdness to understand the proper length.

Bangladesh Under-19 bowling coach Mahbub Ali Zaki also pointed out this

factor, saying that Mashrafe’s help is imperative to understand the length of

the English wicket.

”I have talked with Mashrafe also about the length, he aided me very

cordially,” Zaki said.

“As Masrafe is very experienced, I asked him about the appropriate

length to bowl. He suggested me a length and told me if a bowl behind this

length, it will become a short ball.”

“The length we bowl here will become short length in England, usually we

keep it an eight meter distance,” he said.