Junior Tigers gearing up for England tri-nation with World Cup in focus

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Under-19 squad stays upbeat to do well in tri-nation series in England as they believe that the tournament will be stepping stone in their preparation for the next ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.
Under the shimmering heat, Under-19 squad has been in an intense training program that was designed to prepare their body take the load of high intense situation.
According to bowling coach Mahbub Ali Zaki the camp is expected to run
till June 26 before having the Eid break while they are emphasizing on
fitness and skill for quite some time now.
”There are two programs in hand, first of all there is World Cup
preparation, secondly we have a tri nation series in England it will include
India, England and Bangladesh,” Zaki said here today.
”If we take past series into consideration, you will see, we played
really well against Sri lanka and England. We had many positives in those
series. Our work is based on this as England didn’t do well in our turf they
will try to do well in their home condition. So, we are taking our
preparation keeping this in mind, we will play to win too,” he said.
“It is very important. Because our preparation for the South Africa world
cup will start from England,” he said.
”And the conditions are very similar there, for this we are giving a lot
of importance over the England series. Wickets, grounds and conditions will
be similar to South Africa and our boys will have to understand that. Asian
length and Europe length are totally different, it varies. It’s not uneven,
batsmen have to figure it out,” he remarked.
Zaki added that they have tried to make their charges understand the
importance of coping with the different conditions.
”We have taught the boys about the conditions. They have learned about
Sri Lanka, England and South Africa’s condition. They know how the condition
may be. In preparation, we also demanded that type of wickets,” he said.
”We demanded grassy and bouncy wicket. Playing in normal wickets won’t
help us there, wickets are most important. There will be a consistent bounce
there, there won’t be any uneven bounce there. I have the experience of
playing in England too, so I will try to help them as much as possible,” he
added.
”I have talked with Mashrafe also about the length, he aided me very
cordially. As Masrafe is very experienced, I asked him about the appropriate
length to bowl. He suggested me a length and told me if a bowl behind this
length, it will become a short ball. The length we bowl here will become
short length in England, usually we keep it an eight meter distance,” he
concluded.
BCB officials added that they finalised a month-long deal with English
coach Trevor Penny as their fielding coach for the BCB-High Performance (HP)
programme though he will start his stint by working with the Under-19 squad
after arriving in Dhaka on May 9.