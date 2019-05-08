Junior Tigers gearing up for England tri-nation with World Cup in focus

DHAKA, May 8, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Under-19 squad stays upbeat to do well in tri-nation series in England as they believe that the tournament will be stepping stone in their preparation for the next ICC Under-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Under the shimmering heat, Under-19 squad has been in an intense training program that was designed to prepare their body take the load of high intense situation.

According to bowling coach Mahbub Ali Zaki the camp is expected to run

till June 26 before having the Eid break while they are emphasizing on

fitness and skill for quite some time now.

”There are two programs in hand, first of all there is World Cup

preparation, secondly we have a tri nation series in England it will include

India, England and Bangladesh,” Zaki said here today.

”If we take past series into consideration, you will see, we played

really well against Sri lanka and England. We had many positives in those

series. Our work is based on this as England didn’t do well in our turf they

will try to do well in their home condition. So, we are taking our

preparation keeping this in mind, we will play to win too,” he said.

“It is very important. Because our preparation for the South Africa world

cup will start from England,” he said.

”And the conditions are very similar there, for this we are giving a lot

of importance over the England series. Wickets, grounds and conditions will

be similar to South Africa and our boys will have to understand that. Asian

length and Europe length are totally different, it varies. It’s not uneven,

batsmen have to figure it out,” he remarked.

Zaki added that they have tried to make their charges understand the

importance of coping with the different conditions.

”We have taught the boys about the conditions. They have learned about

Sri Lanka, England and South Africa’s condition. They know how the condition

may be. In preparation, we also demanded that type of wickets,” he said.

”We demanded grassy and bouncy wicket. Playing in normal wickets won’t

help us there, wickets are most important. There will be a consistent bounce

there, there won’t be any uneven bounce there. I have the experience of

playing in England too, so I will try to help them as much as possible,” he

added.

”I have talked with Mashrafe also about the length, he aided me very

cordially. As Masrafe is very experienced, I asked him about the appropriate

length to bowl. He suggested me a length and told me if a bowl behind this

length, it will become a short ball. The length we bowl here will become

short length in England, usually we keep it an eight meter distance,” he

concluded.

BCB officials added that they finalised a month-long deal with English

coach Trevor Penny as their fielding coach for the BCB-High Performance (HP)

programme though he will start his stint by working with the Under-19 squad

after arriving in Dhaka on May 9.