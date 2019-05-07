1st day of Holy Ramadan observed

DHAKA, May 07, 2019 (BSS) – The first day of the holy month of Ramadan was observed today in the country with religious fervor and zeal.

Muslims are meant to fast from dawn to dusk during this lunar month, a time of restraint and austerity as it is the month of self-restraint, self-rectification and obtaining forgiveness.

Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, is the ninth month in the Islamic calendar. It is a time when Muslims around the world focus on prayers, fasting, giving to charity and religious devotion.

Jatiya Party (JP) chairman and leader of the opposition in parliament HM Ershad today hosted an iftar for the orphans at his President Park residence in city’s Baridhara area.

Islamic book fair is being held at the South Chattar of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, marking the holy month of Ramadan. Islamic Foundation organised the fair while State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Md Abdullah inaugurated it yesterday.

All government, semi-government and private offices arranged new office schedule.

Vendors in many places including in Chowkbazar prepared diversified iftar items in the capital today.