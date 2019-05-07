Quader condoles death of ex-MP Taleb Ali

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today expressed profound shock at the death of former parliament member, valiant freedom fighter and Awami League central leader ABM Taleb Ali.

In a condolence message, Quader, now staying in Singapore following his bypass surgery at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Taleb Ali was AL’s central labour affairs secretary and Feni district unit president.