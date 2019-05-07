Technical meeting on HEAT project held at UGC

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – A technical meeting on the proposed Higher Education Acceleration and Transformation (HEAT) project was held today at the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The UGC organized the meeting with member of UGC Professor Dr. Mohammad Yousuf Ali Mollah in the chair.

The meeting had discussion on project structure, finance mobility, implementation agreements, project financing, project assessments and other relevant issues.

Professor Dr Md Akhtar Hossain, Professor Dr Dil Afroza Begum, members of UGC; Dr Md Khaled, Secretary, UGC, DR. Md. Mokhlesur Rahman, Senior operations officer, World Bank, Divisional Heads of UGC and representatives from World Bank were present at the meeting.