Bangladesh to tour Sri Lanka after getting security clearance

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS)- The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will take

advice from various security authorities before finalizing their tour in Sri

Lanka.

According to latest Future Tour Programme (FTP), Bangladesh is scheduled

to play a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka in December.

But the dates were brought ahead in July, just after the end of the World

Cup tournament because of BCB’s plan to hold the Bangladesh Premier League

(BPL) in December.

The new dates for the three ODIs are likely to be on July 25, 27 and 29.

However, a series of bomb blasts in Sri Lanka that left 300 people dead

last month forced BCB to rethink about the decision to tour there. Pakistan

Under-19 team’s tour had already been indefinitely postponed following the

incident.

Bangladesh postponed its New Zealand tour after a terrorist attack on two

Christchurch mosques.

“We are concerned about the situation. We will take advice from the

foreign ministry and Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka.

We will take the final call after the advice from security officials, who

I think will very soon start their work to get a clear picture about the

situation in Sri Lanka,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS today.

“Even though the tour has been in FTP, there is no provision that we can’t

postpone the tour if any complicated situation arises. But this has to be

done amicably with the discussion between the two boards,” he added.

The CEO also informed that an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting will be

held at the end of this month and they would hold a talk with Sri Lanka

Cricket Board on the sidelines of the meeting.