Momen condoles death of singer Subir Nandi

DHAKA, May 07, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen today expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning singer Subir Nandi.

In a condolence message, he prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Momen recalled the contribution of the renowned singer to the country’s cultural arena saying Nandi will remain forever in the heart of the people through his works.

“After Independence in 1971, I feel proud that I could arrange a slot for him (Nandi) at the Bangladesh Beter and Television,” the minister recalled his memories, adding, “He turned out to be one of the best singers of Bangladesh.”

Subir Nandi died of multiple organs failure following heart attacks in a Singapore hospital early today.