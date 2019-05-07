29 bond licenses identified risky for revenue earnings

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – Customs Valuation and Internal Audit

Commissionerate (CVIAC) have identified 29 bond license holders as “risky”

for country’s revenue mobilization.

The CVIAC, a window of National Board of Revenue (NBR), has prepared the

list on the basis of specific allegations such as use of fake address and

illegal sell of raw materials imported under the duty-free facility in the

local market.

Meanwhile, the CVIAC completed audit to 16 of those 29 license holders and

passed recommendations to the NBR for taking stern action including

cancellation of license for their involvement with unauthorized practice.

The CVIAC in the audit report mentioned existence of six firms, out of the

16, which were not found while the remaining firms are involved with the

misuse of bond facilities.

Regarding the issue, NBR Chairman Md Mosharraf Hussain Bhuiyan told BSS

that they are running different preventive activities such as audit, filing

case, cancellation of license to stop the misuse of bond facilities.

“Legal action is being taken immediately after getting any evidence of the

misuse of bond facilities,” he added.