Marching band: Elephants celebrate Thailand’s new King

BANGKOK, May 7, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Marching in lockstep outside the

royal palace in Bangkok’s historic old quarter, 11 elephants bowed and

trumpeted in homage to Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn on Tuesday, a day

after the monarch’s three-day coronation ceremony.

The ritual-laden event ended on Monday with the newly crowned 66-year-

old monarch granting Thais a public audience from a balcony of the Grand

Palace, where thousands gazed up at him and waved Thailand’s national flag.

But elephant trainers, known as mahouts, brought well-wishers of a

different species to celebrate there on Tuesday, although the king himself

did not appear.

Dressed in yellow silk shawls and wearing saffron flower garlands, the

white-powdered elephants — Thailand’s national animal — performed a 10-step

jig to symbolise the 10th reign of the Chakri dynasty ushered in by the

formal crowning of Vajiralongkorn, or Rama X.

“The elephants… knelt down to bow and roared, as if to say ‘long live

the King’ in the elephant language,” said mahout Reangthongbaht Meepon of

Ayutthaya Elephant Palace, a tourist centre where the animals are the main

attraction for visitors.

The elephants deemed worthy had received special “royal training” for

Tuesday’s performance, he said.

“We got the training methods from the royal palace to train elephants

according to ancient traditions,” Reangthongbaht said.

Elephant tourism is a lucrative indsutry in the kingdom that has come

under increased scrutiny from animal rights groups in recent years.

The three-day coronation ceremony, rich with pageantry and ritual, was

the first in Thailand in 69 years, coming after the death of Vajiralongkorn’s

beloved father in 2016.

The tradition began by anointing the king with sacred waters before he

donned a tiered golden headpiece weighing more than seven kilograms (16

pounds).

The second day of ceremonies saw the king carried on a gilded palanquin

for several hours under a searing sun, before capping the coronation on day

three with his public address.