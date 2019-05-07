Bowlers help Bangladesh U16 to obtain 101 runs lead

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS)-Bangladesh Under-16 team bolstered their position by taking a crucial 101 runs lead against Pakistan at the end of the day two of the second three-day game at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna on Tuesday.

Resuming the second day on 20-2, Pakistan youth were bowled out for 220 in their first innings in the face of disciplined bowling attack from the local bowlers, handing the hosts a 72-run first innings lead.

Before the close of the day two, Bangladesh U16 were 29-2 in nine over,

stretching the lead to 101.

Mushfiq Hasan and Mahfuzur Rahman Rabbi claimed three wickets apiece for

Bangladesh U 16 to derail the opponent in the first innings.

Umer Eman led Pakistan’s charge with 57 and seemed to take the side into

lead, only denied by Bangladeshi bowlers who regrouped well to peg back the

visitors’ innings. Kashif Ali and Aseer Mughla made identical 22 runs.

With 72-run lead, Bangladesh received a setback at the start of their

second innings, when opener Sazzad Hossain Miraz was dismissed for 0 in the

second ball of the first over.

The situation further worsened after Mofizul Islam Robin was out on 6,

leaving Bangladesh 11-2.

Sakib Shahriar with 18 not out and Rafsan Zani with 5 not out saw off the

day without further trouble.

Bangladesh U16 earlier piled up 292 runs in their first innings. The hosts

lead the two-match three-day series with 1-0 after beating their Pakistan

counterpart by five wickets in the first match.