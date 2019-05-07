PM condoles death of ex-MP Taleb Ali

LONDON, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, now in London,

has expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of former parliament member,

valiant freedom fighter and Awami League central leader ABM Taleb Ali.

In a condolence message, the prime minister said the nation has lost an

efficient organiser and dedicated politician in his death.

Sheikh Hasina prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family of Taleb Ali, also a close associate

of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.