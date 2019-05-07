Top terrorist, rapist killed in gunfight in Gangachara

RANGPUR, May 07, 2019 (BSS) – A presumed top terrorist and rapist was killed in a gunfight with police at Char Purbo Ecchhlee area in Gangachara upazila of the district in early hours today.

“The deceased was identified as Shahidul Islam Suman, 35, of village

Rudreswar in nearby Kaliganj upazila of Lalmonirhat district,” Additional

Superintendent of Police (A Circle) Saifur Rahman Saif told BSS at 1:25 pm.

Police also recovered a one shooter gun and 22 pieces of contraband Yaba

tablets from the spot.

Earlier, Gangachara Thana Police arrested absconding terrorist Suman on

Monday night and took him to Char Purbo Ecchhlee area for recovering illegal

arms as per his confession.

“However, sensing police presence, other cohorts of Suman opened fire on

police forcing them to retaliate in self defense triggering the gunfight.

Suman dead on the spot,” Saif said adding that other criminals managed to

escape the scene.

Later, police recovered the body and sent to Rangpur Medical College

Hospital morgue for autopsy.

“Suman was a notorious terrorist, he abducted a number of women, violated

them and 14 criminal cases in connections with abductions, rapes, extortion,

drugs and other terrorist activities are pending against him with different

police stations,” Saif added.