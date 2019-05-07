Information Minister mourns death of Subir Nandi

DHAKA, May 07, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today

expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of noted singer Subir Nandi.

In a condolence message, the information minister said “Subir Nandi sang

over 2500 songs during his 40 years long musical career as he rendered a lot

of popular songs on Bangladesh Betar, Bangladesh Television and also films.”

“Subir Nandi was awarded Ekushey Padak including National Film Awards,” he

added.

The minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed

sympathy to the bereaved family members.

The noted singer died while undergoing treatment at a Singapore hospital

early today.