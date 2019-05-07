Eminent singer Subir Nandi no more

DHAKA, May 07, 2019 (BSS) – Noted singer Subir Nandi passed away at

Singapore General Hospital in the early hours of today.

He was 67.

Subir Nandi, who was suffering from different ailments, breathed his last

around 4:30am at the Singapore hospital, family sources said.

His body will be flown to Dhaka tomorrow and will be taken to the Central

Shaheed Minar here so that general people can pay their last tributes to the

legendary singer.

On April 14, Subir Nandi was admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH)

in Dhaka after he fell ill while returning to Dhaka from Sylhet by a train.

Two weeks later, he was taken to Singapore for better treatment.

He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer five

times for his performance in the films Mahanayak (1984), Shuvoda (1986),

Srabon Megher Din (1999), Megher Pore Megh (2004) and Mohua Sundori (2015).

He was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2019.