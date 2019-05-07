President mourns death of noted singer Subir Nandi

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today mourned the death

of renowned singer and composer Subir Nandi.

National award-winning singer Subir Nandi breathed his last at Singapore

General Hospital early today due to multiple organs failure following several

cardiac arrests.

In a condolence message, the head of state expressed his deep shock and

sorrow at the death of Subir Nandi, who was awarded Ekushey Padak in 2019.

Recalling his contribution to the field of culture, the President said,

“His death is really an irreparable loss to the country’s cultural arena . .

. Nation will recall his contribution to music and culture for long.”

Abdul Hamid prayed for salvation of the departed soul and conveyed

profound sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Subir Nandi was taken to Singapore on April 30 last. Earlier, he was

admitted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka on April 14 after he

fell ill while returning to Dhaka from Srimangal by a train.

The singer suffered a cardiac arrest soon after he was taken to the CMH

emergency department.