PM mourns death of renowned singer Subir Nandi

DHAKA, May 7, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed

deep shock and sorrow at the death of Ekushey award-winning singer Subir

Nandi.

In a condolence message, the premier recalled the contribution of the

renowned singer to the country’s cultural arena, and said, “The five times

national award winning singer will remain forever in the heart of the people

through his works.”

The prime minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and

conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Subir Nandi died of multiple organs failure following heart attacks in a

Singapore hospital early today.

He was taken to the Singapore hospital for better treatment on April 30 at

the initiative of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Subir Nandi was earlier admitted to Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka on

April 14 as he fell sick on his way to Dhaka from Sylhet.

He won Bangladesh National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer five

times for his performance in the films Mahanayak (1984), Shuvoda (1986),

Srabon Megher Din (1999), Megher Pore Megh (2004) and Mohua Sundori (2015).

He was awarded Ekushey Padak this year.