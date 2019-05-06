Govt building 2 lakh disaster proof houses: Enamur

NATORE, May 6, 2019 (BSS) – State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Md Enamur Rahman today said that the government is building two lakh disaster proof houses for those who were affected by different calamities across the country.

“The present government is committed to provide shelters to disaster affected displaced people and now, we are building 2 lakh houses for them under a project,” he said.

The state minister said this while distributing dry foods and relief among 4000 disaster affected families on Dhupoil High school premises in Lalpur upazilla of Natore, a press release said.

Enamur mentioned that the construction cost of each house is worth about Taka 2.58 lakh and urged the relevant officials to inspect properly to ensure quality in the construction works.

Later, he inaugurated the new building of the ‘Murtad-e-Hafiz-Nazneen Foundation’.

Natore District Administrator Md Shariaz presided over the inaugurating ceremony. Dhaka Police Super Shah Mizan Shafiur Rahman, Natore Police Super Saifullah Al Mamun, Upazila Executive Officer of Natore Ummul Banin Dyuti, Vice president of Hafiz-Naznin Foundation Anisur Rahman were present, among others , at the ceremony.