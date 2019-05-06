21 hygienic Iftar selling centres launched in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, May 06, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry
(RCCI) jointly with District Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (DHROA)
today launched 21 pure and hygienic Iftar selling centres in the city for the
holy month of Ramadan.
On the occasion, the RCCI authority distributed necessary materials,
aprons, caps, hand gloves, price lists and certified festoons among owners of
the 21 pure and hygienic Iftar selling centres for their employees to
properly implement the intuitive.
Director of RCCI and Convener of its Internal Trade and Price Fixing of
Commodities, Vendor Enlistment and E-Tendering Sub-committee Md. Zulfiquer
Ali Khan Bhutto today distributed the materials at a function held at RCCI
auditorium in the city.
President of district unit of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners’
Association Abdul Mazid Khokan, its General Secretary Hamidul Islam, RCCI
Directors Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Obaidur Rahman Ratan and Motahar Hossain
Mandal Mowla, among others, addressed the function.
The RCCI certified hygienic Iftar sales centres are ‘Safollo Hotel’, ‘New
Star Hotel’, ‘Super Star Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Baishakhi Hotel and
Restaurant’, ‘Kosturi Restaurant’, ‘Mohua Biriani’, ‘Parvez Hotel and
Restaurant’, ‘Kara Canteen’, ‘Khaleque Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Mouban Hotel
and Restaurant’, ‘Falguni Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Kutumbari Restaurant’,
‘Bandhan Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Sanu Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Rosogolla’,
‘Mithu Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Shaheen Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Bhai Bhai
Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Shahi Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Chandni Hotel and
Restaurant’ and ‘Ahona Hotel’ in the city.
The RCCI executives narrated objectives of the initiative taken to ensure
production and supply of pure, safe and hygienic Iftar items free from
chemical colours and prepared in hygienic condition using pure edible oil and
other inputs.
Obaidur Rahman Ratan thanked the two apex trade organisations of the city
for launching of the programme on public interests from their social
obligations to ensure supply of pure and hygienic Iftar items free from
adulterations during the holy month of Ramadan.
Under the programme, RCCI motivated owners of these 21 major hotels and
restaurants of the city for preparing, selling and packaging of the pure and
hygienic Iftar items.
Meanwhile, the common people from all walks in the society highly lauded
the initiative of selling hygienic Iftar items throughout the holy month of
Ramadan at 21 reputed hotels and restaurants in the divisional city.