21 hygienic Iftar selling centres launched in Rangpur city

RANGPUR, May 06, 2019 (BSS) – Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(RCCI) jointly with District Hotel and Restaurant Owners’ Association (DHROA)

today launched 21 pure and hygienic Iftar selling centres in the city for the

holy month of Ramadan.

On the occasion, the RCCI authority distributed necessary materials,

aprons, caps, hand gloves, price lists and certified festoons among owners of

the 21 pure and hygienic Iftar selling centres for their employees to

properly implement the intuitive.

Director of RCCI and Convener of its Internal Trade and Price Fixing of

Commodities, Vendor Enlistment and E-Tendering Sub-committee Md. Zulfiquer

Ali Khan Bhutto today distributed the materials at a function held at RCCI

auditorium in the city.

President of district unit of Bangladesh Hotel and Restaurant Owners’

Association Abdul Mazid Khokan, its General Secretary Hamidul Islam, RCCI

Directors Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Obaidur Rahman Ratan and Motahar Hossain

Mandal Mowla, among others, addressed the function.

The RCCI certified hygienic Iftar sales centres are ‘Safollo Hotel’, ‘New

Star Hotel’, ‘Super Star Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Baishakhi Hotel and

Restaurant’, ‘Kosturi Restaurant’, ‘Mohua Biriani’, ‘Parvez Hotel and

Restaurant’, ‘Kara Canteen’, ‘Khaleque Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Mouban Hotel

and Restaurant’, ‘Falguni Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Kutumbari Restaurant’,

‘Bandhan Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Sanu Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Rosogolla’,

‘Mithu Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Shaheen Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Bhai Bhai

Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Shahi Hotel and Restaurant’, ‘Chandni Hotel and

Restaurant’ and ‘Ahona Hotel’ in the city.

The RCCI executives narrated objectives of the initiative taken to ensure

production and supply of pure, safe and hygienic Iftar items free from

chemical colours and prepared in hygienic condition using pure edible oil and

other inputs.

Obaidur Rahman Ratan thanked the two apex trade organisations of the city

for launching of the programme on public interests from their social

obligations to ensure supply of pure and hygienic Iftar items free from

adulterations during the holy month of Ramadan.

Under the programme, RCCI motivated owners of these 21 major hotels and

restaurants of the city for preparing, selling and packaging of the pure and

hygienic Iftar items.

Meanwhile, the common people from all walks in the society highly lauded

the initiative of selling hygienic Iftar items throughout the holy month of

Ramadan at 21 reputed hotels and restaurants in the divisional city.