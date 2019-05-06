Excavation on ancestral house of Tagore demanded

KHULNA, MAY 6, 2019(BSS) – Visitors and Rabindra lovers demanded

immediate excavation on the ancestral house of Nobel Laureate Rabindranath

Tagore located at Pithabhog village under Rupsha upazila of the district.

“The government made a gazette notification on the ancestral house of

Tagore as preserved archeological site in favour of the Department of

Archeology, so why it will not be excavated?” questioned F M Salam, Principal

of Rupsha College .

He also demanded for turning the house as ‘Rabindra Smirity

Sangrahashala or a museum.

Sonia Ahmed, an artist in city’s Khanjahan Ali Road area, while visiting

the area on Thursday, demanded for setting up Rabindra Complex and a research

centre at the ancestral house of Kabiguru.

On April 28 in 2011, archeologists tracked down the ancestral home of

Tagore at Pithabhog village ahead of the 150 birth anniversary celebration of

the noble laureate.

An archeology department team carried out initial experimental excavation

on the ancestral house of the great Bangali poet.

After excavating only three to four feet soil, archeology team found the

layout of an estimated 30 feet by 20 feet building that once accommodated the

poet’s forefathers.

The then Regional Director of the Department of Archeology Shihab Uddin

Mohammad Akbar sent a proposal to the cultural ministry to set up a Rabindra

Smrity Sangrahashala at the site.

Director of Khulna Archeology Department Aforoza Mita said a total of

0.15 acres of land were mentioned in the site gazette in favour of the

Departmet of Archeology on March 15 in 2015, but it did not come under the

possession of the ministry so far.

“We have already sent a proposal to the Cultural Affair Ministry for

requisition of land and handed over` RS Khatian` of the land to the Deputy

Commissioner of Khulna,” she said.

Archeologists believe that the ancestral house of the poet was owned by

Jagannath Kushari, the 14th forefathers of the great poet who was also

jamindar of the area.