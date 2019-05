DHAKA, May 6, 2019 (BSS) – The Ministry of Commerce has opened a monitoring cell to monitor the prices of essentials during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a Ministry release today, the consumers and other concerned stakeholders have been requested to communicate with the following contact numbers to provide information in case of price hike of essentials.

The numbers are Phone: 9549133, 01712168917 and 9515388, 01987787209.