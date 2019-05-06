Battered and bruised Liverpool face balancing act against Barcelona

LIVERPOOL, May 6, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Liverpool emerged victorious from a
bruising battle against Newcastle to remain in the hunt for the Premier
League title, but may have sustained too many wounds to summon a Champions
League semi-final comeback against Barcelona on Tuesday.
A late double from Lionel Messi in the Camp Nou on Wednesday has left
Jurgen Klopp’s men with a mountain to climb to overturn a 3-0 first leg
defeat if they are to reach a second consecutive Champions League final.
Liverpool have overcome such deficits before in the Champions League, most
famously in the 2005 final against AC Milan.
But hopes of another famous European comeback at fortress Anfield were
dealt a blow when Mohamed Salah was stretchered off with a head knock as
Liverpool edged out Newcastle 3-2 on Saturday to move two points ahead of
Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
Salah watched a thrilling end to the match at St. James’ Park in the
dressing room as his replacement Divock Origi headed home fellow substitute
Xherdan Shaqiri’s free-kick four minutes from time.
Origi, who also scored a 96th-minute winner to beat Everton in the
Merseyside derby in December, Shaqiri and Daniel Sturridge have made
important contributions in a supporting role to a club record points tally
for Liverpool this season.
“We are always ready to get on the pitch and make a difference,” said
Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson.
“The lads who have been left at home and lads who are on the bench and
haven’t come on, they are buzzing for us.
“There’s no egos in this squad and that’s why we are where we are today
and long may it continue.”
However, with Roberto Firmino already ruled out due to a groin injury, few
would give Liverpool any hope of overhauling a three-goal deficit without two
of their prolific front three should Salah not start.
Klopp therefore has a difficult balancing act deciding whether it is worth
emptying the tank of his injury-hit squad once more on Tuesday or to save
their legs for Wolves’ visit to Anfield on the final day of the Premier
League season.
“We are now qualified for the league final, which is brilliant,” said
Klopp at taking the title race to the final game of the season.
Despite a sensational season, Liverpool’s chances of winning either trophy
are fading.
To have any hope of a first league title in 29 years, Klopp’s men must
hope that Manchester City’s relentless run of 12 straight league wins comes
to an end either at home to Leicester in their game in hand on Monday, or at
Brighton come Sunday.
Barcelona will also not be complacent heading to Anfield a year on from
letting a 4-1 first leg lead against Roma slip away in the quarter-finals.
Messi made it clear from before the season began that the Champions League
was his and Barca’s primary target in his first campaign as club captain.
Moreover, while Liverpool toiled on Tyneside on Saturday night, Barca
coach Ernesto Valverde had the luxury of making 11 changes for an
inconsequential 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo having already wrapped up the
Spanish title.
Yet, Origi’s winner at Newcastle personified Liverpool’s persistence and
refusal to give up.
Four times in their last seven league outings Liverpool have won the game
in the final 10 minutes.
Now they must harness the same belief if Barca are to be given a fright at
Anfield.
“If we do fall short this season we will be back next season and we just
need to keep going and keep going, and hopefully get what this club
deserves,” added Robertson.
“First of all Tuesday, a hell of a task, but if we can get a wee bit of
luck then hopefully we will progress.”