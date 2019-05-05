Poor start to Bangladesh bowlers in warm-up game

DHAKA, May 5, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh bowlers made a disappointing start as Ireland Wolves treated them disdainfully to compile 307-8 in 50 overs in the only practice game at the Hills Cricket Club in Dublin.

Opener James McCollum led the charge with 102 off 109, hitting 15 fours and one six while Simi Singh struck 95 ball-91, smashing six fours and two sixes. The duo combined for a 124-run for the third wicket stand to pave the platform of big total.

Ireland Wolves opted to bat first after winning the toss and McCollum along with his fellow opener Jack Tector gave the side a fluent start.

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain made the breakthrough by dismissing Tector for 15 while left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan got rid of James Shannon (18) to peg back Wolves innings.

McCollum got apt support in Simi Singh as the duo frustrated the Bangladeshi bowlers halfway through the innings before Rubel broke through again with the wicket of McCollum.

Simi Singh still posed a threat, however, Taskin Ahmed removed him to give Bangladesh a sigh of relief. Bangladeshi bowlers then bowled well in tandem to raise the prospect of preventing Ireland Wolves from going past 300.

But Tyrone Kane further disappointed them. He blasted 13 ball-27 to give the finishing touch in style as Ireland Wolves took the psychological edge for the time being by going past 300.

Taskin Ahmed claimed 3-66 after bowling 10 overs while his fellow paceman Rubel Hossain grabbed 2-63 in nine overs. Shakib Al Hasan, Farhad Reza and Mehidy Hasan Miraj scalped one wicket apiece.