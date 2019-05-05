SSC, equivalent examinations result tomorrow

DHAKA, May 5, 2019 (BSS) – The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published across the country tomorrow.

“Education minister Dr Dipu Moni will publish the results of SSC and equivalent examinations at a program to be held at International Mother Language Institute at 10am tomorrow as the chairmen of all educational boards will hand over the summary of the results to her,” public relations office of the education ministry Abul Khair told BSS.

A total of 21, 35,333 students – 10, 64, 892 girls and 10, 70, 441 boys- appeared at the SSC and equivalent examinations this year under the country’s 10 education boards.